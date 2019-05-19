Services Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910) 483-1331 George W. "G.W." Horne Jr.

George W. "G.W." Horne Jr.

Vander — George W. "G.W." Horne Jr., 93, of Vander, passed away Saturday May 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born April 11, 1926 in Cumberland County to the late Lillie Murphy and George W. Horne Sr. G.W. was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years Juanita R. Horne; four sisters Myra Belle Clark, Mildred Raynor, Agnes Blake, and Zula Hubbard; and a brother Bob Horne.

G.W. was raised in the Vander area and graduated from Stedman High School. After his service in the U.S. Navy, he went on to work as Truck Sales Manager for over 45 years at M & O Chevrolet and later at Owen Chevrolet. G.W.'s hobbies included coon hunting, cheering for Duke basketball, and sharing stories with his friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Diann Bullard, and husband, Michael, of Autryville, NC; along with several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday May 21 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Committal services will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank Pruitt Health Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.

Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse at PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

