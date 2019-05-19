Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

George W. "G.W." Horne Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George W. "G.W." Horne Jr. Obituary
George W. "G.W." Horne Jr.
Vander — George W. "G.W." Horne Jr., 93, of Vander, passed away Saturday May 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born April 11, 1926 in Cumberland County to the late Lillie Murphy and George W. Horne Sr. G.W. was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years Juanita R. Horne; four sisters Myra Belle Clark, Mildred Raynor, Agnes Blake, and Zula Hubbard; and a brother Bob Horne.
G.W. was raised in the Vander area and graduated from Stedman High School. After his service in the U.S. Navy, he went on to work as Truck Sales Manager for over 45 years at M & O Chevrolet and later at Owen Chevrolet. G.W.'s hobbies included coon hunting, cheering for Duke basketball, and sharing stories with his friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Diann Bullard, and husband, Michael, of Autryville, NC; along with several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday May 21 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Committal services will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Pruitt Health Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse at PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Online condolences may be made at jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 19 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now