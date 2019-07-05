|
|
Georgia Evelyn Baker
Wade—Mrs. Georgia Evelyn Baker, 92, of Wade died Thursday evening, July 4, 2019, at Golden Years Nursing Home in Falcon. Mrs. Baker was born March 2, 1927 to the late James Lovette and Esther McLamb Barefoot. Mrs. Baker was preceded in death by her husband, Cephus Baker; brothers, Omax, James U., Howard, J.L. Jr., and Donald Barefoot; and sisters, Ruby Thornton and Ometa Williams.
Mrs. Baker was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She always sought to serve others. Mrs. Baker was known for her cooking, and her table was always full for Sunday dinner.
Funeral services will be Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joshua Godwin officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery in Dunn.
Mrs. Baker is survived by her sons, Rodney Lynn Baker & wife Sylvia of Wade, Richard Baker & wife Cindy of Greensboro; sisters, Daisy Bass and Ima Jean Tart; grandchildren, Joshua Baker & wife Sadarah of Wade, Alyssa Godwin & husband Joshua of Winston Salem, and Kristen Baker of Washington D.C.; great grandchildren, Avery and Jolene Baker and Maxwell Godwin.
Visitation will be Sunday July 7, 2019 at 1 p.m., one hour prior to the service at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home, Dunn, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 5 to July 6, 2019