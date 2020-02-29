|
Georgia Lee Weeks Hedgpeth
Fayetteville—Mrs. Georgia Lee Weeks Hedgpeth, age 93, died at Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville, NC on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Georgia was born June 26, 1926 to the late Cora Carter Weeks Fisher and Arthur Floyd Weeks, (stepfather Charles Lee Fisher), in the farming community of Cumberland County, NC. Georgia was one of eight children.
She enjoyed a successful career as Assistant Personnel Manager at the Fort Bragg Post Exchange, retiring from Army Air Force Exchange Services (AAFES) on March 31, 1985 after more than 32 years of service. Georgia spent her retirement years traveling, visiting friends and relatives, volunteering at her church, and faithfully working out at a local health spa. She led a happy, fulfilled life.
Survivors include the love of her life, Jesse Warren Hedgpeth Jr. her husband for more than 66 years; sister Aileen Weeks Smith; son Daniel Lee Hedgpeth (Vickie); grandsons Josh and Nathan Hedgpeth (Tiffany); great grandchildren Autumn, Payton, Gryphon, John and Matthew; nieces Gretchen Zollinger (Richard and Carlo) and Martha Smith (Joseph Meyer); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Georgia is preceded in death by her sister Dorothy MacDonald, and brothers Julius Floyd "Doc", Eugene "Gene", Gordon, Claude and Cyrus "Pat" Weeks.
Georgia will be missed by her family, her many longtime church friends and all who knew and loved her. Great comfort is felt knowing her steadfastness in her faith and service to the Lord Jesus Christ has gently guided her soul to heaven.
The family expresses their sincere gratitude for the meals, visits and support from Georgia and Warren's church family, the continued care and love from the Home Instead caregivers and other expressions of support for our family during our time of bereavement.
Honoring Georgia's wishes, a small memorial service was held at the Hedgpeth home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church Georgia loved so much: Hay Street United Methodist Church, 320 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020