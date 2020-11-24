Georgia Volikaki BetheaFayetteville—Georgia Volikaki Bethea, 77 of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020.Georgia was born on October 25, 1943 in Ion, Greece to the late Andreas Volikaki and Despina Volikaki.Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church with Father Andrew Winters officiating. Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.Georgia was preceded in death by her son, Andreas "Andy" Bethea.She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Art Bethea; daughter, Ellen Bethea; brother, Alex; sister, Maria; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.Funeral arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.