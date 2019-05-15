Home

Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church

Georgine Ann Corriveau


1933 - 2019
Georgine Ann Corriveau Obituary
Georgine Ann Corriveau
Fayetteville—Georgine Ann Corriveau, 85, passed away at the NC State Veteran's Home on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was a veteran of the US Army. Georgine was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Corriveau and son, Robert A. Corriveau, Jr.
She was survived by her sister, Sandra Carabello of Fayetteville; brother, John P. Brazukas of Myrtle Beach, SC and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a Mass for Georgine on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. There will be a visitation with the family at the church before the Mass at 10:00 a.m. Georgine will be laid to rest in the Columbarium at the church after the Mass.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 15 to May 19, 2019
