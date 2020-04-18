Home

Gerald L. Stavee
Hope Mills—Gerald Lavonne Stavee, 49, of Hope Mills passed away on April 15, 2020.
He was born in California on May 5, 1970. His mother and father moved to NC when he was four. He grew up in Hope Mills. He worked in construction most of his life. He loved working with his hands and being outside. He loved to go hunting and fishing, especially with his children. He was a very family oriented man and his grandchildren meant more than anything in the world to him. He was a hardworking man and a loving father and grandfather. He definitely loved his family and will be missed by so many.
Gerald was preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Lee Claude.
Gerald is survived by his spouse, Marilee Stump; children Austin, Tristan, and Breanna; his father William Small; his sisters Belinda Small, Shauna Small, and Christel Small; his grandchildren Arielle, Kensley, Lithia, August, Zeliah.
The family will receive friends on April 20, 2020 from 6-8pm at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
