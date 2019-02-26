|
|
Gerald Lynn Reich
Fayetteville — Gerald Lynn Reich, 68, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, David Joseph Reich, Sr.; mother, Maxine Knowles Reich; and brother,David Joseph Reich, Jr. Gerald was a retired employee for the city of Fayetteville.
He is survived by his brother, Willie Glenn Reich and wife Donna of Fayetteville; sister, Debra Nobles and husband Bruce of Fayetteville; sister-in-law, Barbara Reich of Cashiers, NC and 3 nieces, 1 nephew and their families.
There will be a memorial service announced at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019