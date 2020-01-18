Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

Gerald Nelson "Jerry" Raynor


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Nelson "Jerry" Raynor Obituary
Gerald Nelson "Jerry" Raynor
Linden—Gerald Nelson "Jerry" Raynor, 76, of Linden passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Hock Family Pavilion Durham, NC.
Jerry was born February 8, 1943 in Harnett County, NC to the late Willie Gray Knott and John Franklin Raynor. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Strickland Raynor and brother, Ronald Raynor.
Jerry was an Army veteran.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with Rev. Brooks Grimes, officiating. Burial will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery at Ft. Bragg with military honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:30-12:30 pm.
He is survived by his son, Kevin Maultsby of Hampstead; daughters, Cynthia McMahel and husband Stephen of Wake Forest, Kimberly Raynor of Wilmington, and Angela Hale of Phoenix, AZ and husband, Stalling; brother, Donald Raynor and wife Beverly of Linden; sisters, Linda Walker of New Bern, Doris Grimes and husband Brooks of Fayetteville and Margie Raynor of Fayetteville; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Durham Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 11368 Durham, NC 27703.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online Condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now