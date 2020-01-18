|
Gerald Nelson "Jerry" Raynor
Linden—Gerald Nelson "Jerry" Raynor, 76, of Linden passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Hock Family Pavilion Durham, NC.
Jerry was born February 8, 1943 in Harnett County, NC to the late Willie Gray Knott and John Franklin Raynor. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Strickland Raynor and brother, Ronald Raynor.
Jerry was an Army veteran.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Jernigan-Warren Chapel with Rev. Brooks Grimes, officiating. Burial will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery at Ft. Bragg with military honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:30-12:30 pm.
He is survived by his son, Kevin Maultsby of Hampstead; daughters, Cynthia McMahel and husband Stephen of Wake Forest, Kimberly Raynor of Wilmington, and Angela Hale of Phoenix, AZ and husband, Stalling; brother, Donald Raynor and wife Beverly of Linden; sisters, Linda Walker of New Bern, Doris Grimes and husband Brooks of Fayetteville and Margie Raynor of Fayetteville; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Durham Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 11368 Durham, NC 27703.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020