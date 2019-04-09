|
Geraldine Ruby Parrish
Fayetteville — Ms. Geraldine Ruby Parrish, 87, of Fayetteville and previously of Raleigh, NC passed away April 5, 2019 following a number of years' illness. Ms. Parrish was born on July 19, 1931 to the late Alzer Fay Poole and Mamie Smith Poole. She retired from 7-11/Southland Corporation in 1990 after more than 25 years with the company as a merchandising specialist.
Ms. Parrish was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Alice Faye McGraw, brother Carl Poole, granddaughters Suzanne Parrish and Tina Parrish; as well as great-granddaughter Morgan Bentley.
Surviving her are her children Jeanie (Frankie) Jones, Kenneth (Patty) Parrish, Harvey (Libby) Parrish, and Douglas (Patty) Parrish, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019