Geraldine Webb Lassiter
Fayetteville—Geraldine Webb Lassiter, 80 passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00am Friday, February 28, 2020 at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, officiating will be Dr. Cassandra Thomas. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the funeral home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Duncan Webb & Lena Packer; husband, Robert "Bob" Lassister; brother, John D. Webb and sister, Carol W. Price.
She is survived by her daughter, Clara Anne Bolton & husband, Brian; son, Robert M. Lassiter, II & wife, Alison; grandchildren, Jeron Lassiter, Evita Lassiter and Catherine Bolton; sister, Clara Webb and many more extended loved ones.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020