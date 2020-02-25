Home

Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Sunnyside Presbyterian Church

Geraldine Webb Lassiter

Geraldine Webb Lassiter Obituary
Geraldine Webb Lassiter
Fayetteville—Geraldine Webb Lassiter, 80 passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00am Friday, February 28, 2020 at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church, officiating will be Dr. Cassandra Thomas. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the funeral home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Duncan Webb & Lena Packer; husband, Robert "Bob" Lassister; brother, John D. Webb and sister, Carol W. Price.
She is survived by her daughter, Clara Anne Bolton & husband, Brian; son, Robert M. Lassiter, II & wife, Alison; grandchildren, Jeron Lassiter, Evita Lassiter and Catherine Bolton; sister, Clara Webb and many more extended loved ones.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
