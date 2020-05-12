|
Gertrud Anderson
Fayetteville—Gertrud Anderson, 84, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. She was born July 23, 1935 in Nuremberg, Germany. She was an avid reader and her favorite past time was sitting outside watching the birds in her garden. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Anderson; sons, Ricky and Ronnie Sparks; and mother, Viktoria Beck.
Although she had no other family members, she is survived by many who loved and cared for her.
A private service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to one of the following animal organizations in memory of Gertrud: Fayetteville Area Protection Society (FAPS), Best Friends, International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) or any other animal organization of your choice.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 12 to May 13, 2020