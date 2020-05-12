Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date

Gertrud Anderson


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrud Anderson Obituary
Gertrud Anderson
Fayetteville—Gertrud Anderson, 84, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. She was born July 23, 1935 in Nuremberg, Germany. She was an avid reader and her favorite past time was sitting outside watching the birds in her garden. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Anderson; sons, Ricky and Ronnie Sparks; and mother, Viktoria Beck.
Although she had no other family members, she is survived by many who loved and cared for her.
A private service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to one of the following animal organizations in memory of Gertrud: Fayetteville Area Protection Society (FAPS), Best Friends, International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) or any other animal organization of your choice.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrud's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -