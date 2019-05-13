|
Gertrud Eisel Brown
Fayetteville—Born in 1928 in Bad Hersfeld, Germany, Gertrud Elisabeth Eisel, confirmation name Anna, married James Carmon Brown of Johnston County, North Carolina. They resided in Fayetteville. She was preceded in death by her husband. They are survived by their five children: James Hans Christian Brown and wife Anita of Dunn, Carmen Elizabeth Brown and James Morgan Gibbs, Jr. of Fayetteville, Mark Kermit Brown and wife Cindy of Zebulon, Barbara Karon Brown Blount and husband Gene of Zebulon, and Leisa Maureen Brown Greathouse and husband Jim of Fayetteville. Four granddaughters include: Emily Gail Thomas Lucas of Youngsville, Heidi Nicole Brown of Raleigh, Hailey Elizabeth Blount of Kearnensville, and Logan Maureen Blount Zebulon. Mrs. Brown was predeceased by her only grandson, Samuel Brown Greathouse. Mrs. Brown is also survived by many nieces and nephews in Germany.
Gertrud Brown was a loving mother, wife and grandmother. She demonstrated love by providing a home filled with faith, good food, cleanliness, warmth and inspiration. She epitomized empathy. Perhaps the greatest legacy any person could leave is for someone to say about her, she was loved by so many people.
There will be a Mass for Gertrud on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 2844 Village Drive, Fayetteville. There will be a visitation with the family from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church before the service. There will be a private family burial at a later date at Lafayette Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samuel's Bumblebee Blessings Endowment Fund, ? Cumberland Community Foundation, PO Box 2345, Fayetteville, NC 28302.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 13 to May 14, 2019