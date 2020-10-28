1/1
Geva Lynn Bufano
1950 - 2020
Geva Lynn Bufano
Fayetteville—Geva Lynn Bufano passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Vinson of the home; son, Danny Foster of Fayetteville, NC.; foster son, Terence Chambers; brother, Tony Bufano of Fayetteville, NC; and five grandchildren, Dillon, Geva Brooke, Dani Autumn, Chase and Jimmy.
She is preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Betty Bufano; brother, Danny Bufano; and sister, Gina Bufano.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Rogers and Breece Chapel at 2:00 PM, officiating Larry Chason. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
