Geva Lynn BufanoFayetteville—Geva Lynn Bufano passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.She is survived by her daughter, Angela Vinson of the home; son, Danny Foster of Fayetteville, NC.; foster son, Terence Chambers; brother, Tony Bufano of Fayetteville, NC; and five grandchildren, Dillon, Geva Brooke, Dani Autumn, Chase and Jimmy.She is preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Betty Bufano; brother, Danny Bufano; and sister, Gina Bufano.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Rogers and Breece Chapel at 2:00 PM, officiating Larry Chason. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.