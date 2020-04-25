|
Dr. Gibson Hendrix Gray
Lumberton—Dr. Gibson Hendrix Gray, age 97 was born on Thursday, October 26, 1922 to the late Lee Hendrix and Jeta Gibson Gray and died on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Southeastern Hospice House, Lumberton, NC.
Dr. Gray was born in Lufkin, TX. He was educated at the University of Texas in Austin. He also furthered his education at Columbia University in New York. Dr. Gray was also a veteran of the US Army having served in World War II. He worked at the Governor's office in Pennsylvania for 10 years. He came to UNC Pembroke in 1971 and taught Political Science for 19 years before retiring. Dr. Gray was a member of the Lumberton Lions Club for 36 years having joined in 1984. He received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award. Melvin Jones was the founder of Lions Club International which was the highest recognition in the Lions Club International. He was awarded the Jack Stickley Fellow Award which is North Carolina Lions highest honor.
Dr. Gray is survived by his wife: Mary Anna Wells Gray of the home; brother-in-law: Charles Edward Wells (Leslie) of Byron, GA; special nieces: Monica W. Salter (Edward), Christian and Sydney; three cousins: Dr. B.F. Gibson (Margaret) of Los Alamos, NM; Joseph L. Gibson(Bethanna) of Lufkin, TX and T. Mitchell Gibson of Lufkin, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Chestnut United Methodist Church General Fund, P.O. Box 1464, Lumberton, NC 28359 as well as Southeastern Hospice House, 1100 Pine Run Dr., Lumberton, NC 28358 or to the charity of ones choice.
Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Gardens of Faith Cemetery. It will be officiated by Rev. Herbert Lowry, Jr. and Rev. Jimmy Tatum.
Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020