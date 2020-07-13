Rev. Dr. Gilbert Beeson

Hickory, NC—The Rev. Dr. Gilbert Ward Beeson, Jr., 81, of Hickory, went home Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born October 21, 1938, in Lumberton, and raised at Pates near Pembroke in Robeson County, NC, he was the son of the late Gilbert "Jack" Ward Beeson and Vivian Humphrey Beeson.

A Full Elder in the North Carolina Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Dr. Beeson graduated from High Point University and seminary at Vanderbilt University. He served Culbreth UMC in Fayetteville before entering the U.S. Air Force as a chaplain in 1965. Dr. Beeson pursued his love of travel and art over a military career that took him to England, Taiwan, and South Korea. Ever the student, he earned a doctorate in child development and family relations from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, becoming a recognized expert on the military family. After 24 years, Dr. Beeson retired as a lieutenant-colonel.

Dr. Beeson returned home to start a second career as a counselor at the Fayetteville Family Life Center, a faith-based counseling center affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health. He also pastored Cotton UMC in Hope Mills for four years and later attended Campground UMC in Fayetteville, where he assisted in worship. Dr. Beeson retired after 21 years as Director of the Center to spend time with his grandchildren.

Dr. Beeson's time in England developed his life-long passion for art and early American pattern and etched glass. He became an avid collector and published several articles on glass. In his later years, Dr. Beeson enjoyed tutoring first graders in reading at Southwest Elementary School in Hickory.

Dr. Beeson will be remembered for his faithfulness in service, compassion, and integrity. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Barbara Phillips Beeson; son, Gilbert Ward Beeson, III and wife, Diane, of Montgomery, Alabama; daughter, Sumrell Van Meter and husband Patrick, of Hickory; and grandchildren, Jacob Van Meter and Claire Van Meter. A private graveside service will be held on July 16 at Salisbury National Cemetery, with the Rev. Paul Christy officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to First UMC, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or Family Care Center of Catawba Valley, 2875 Highland Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.



