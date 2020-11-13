Gilbert Osornio

Fayetteville—Gilbert Navarro Osornio, 90, passed away Sunday November 8, 2020 at his home in Raeford, NC. He was born February 4, 1930 in Calexico, California to Santos and Margarita Osornio. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Enriqueta L. Osornio. Left to cherish his memory is his son, Jaime L. Osornio (Nena), of Charleston, SC, and three daughters; Dalila Degante (Daniel), Zenaida L. Osornio of Fayetteville, NC and Veronica O. Bowen (Dennis) of Raeford, NC; also ten grandchildren Jesseka, Alexander, Javier (preceded in death), Melissa, Georgeann, Brittany, Michael, Morgan, Adrienne and Esmerelda; as well as nineteen great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Gilbert was preceded in death by his sister Stella and his brother Pedro and is survived by his sister Anita and brothers Santos, Ralph and Yolie. He lived a full life, serving in the United States Army from 1948-1950. He converted to Christianity in 1951 and served as the Sunday School Superintendent of the Pacific Conference of Assemblies Church of God. He was a landscaper in Tucson, Arizona until he moved his family to Fayetteville in 1967, where he opened and operated two restaurants, El Serentito and Luigi's Mexican and Italian from 1968-1977. He earned a brown belt in Judo and Jiu-Jitsu and was a Judo sensei at Ft. Bragg. He received his GED in 1978 from FTI. Gilbert later returned to his passion of landscaping and gardening to start Gilbert's Lawn Maintenance, Pruning and Shrubbery Design in 1980 until retirement. Gilbert also designed jewelry and was a self-taught tailor. Gilbert was a man of faith, hard work, and creativity and above all, love. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store