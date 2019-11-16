|
Gladys Arp Blanton
Fayetteville—Gladys Arp Blanton, 87, went to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of Friday, November 15, 2019 while surrounded by members of her loving family.
On February 5, 1932, she was born in Fayetteville, NC to the late Dave J. Arp and Janie H. Arp. She was preceded in death by her brothers Bill Arp and Glenn Arp. She is survived by her loving life partner Robert Matthews of Fayetteville, NC, her brother Boyd Arp and wife Nell of Sanford, FL, Sandy Arp of Ormand Beach, FL (wife of deceased brother Glenn Arp), her three daughters Glenda B. Smith and husband Justin B. Smith of Hope Mills, NC, Gladys Faye Craddock and husband Larry Craddock of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Toni Flack and husband Peter Flack of Raleigh, NC. She had 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and many other lifelong and devoted friends.
She was a member of Village Baptist Church. She enjoyed being with her family and friends, often fishing and traveling. She enjoyed going out to eat and fellowshipping weekly when able. She never knew a stranger and loved meeting new people.
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home with visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on November 19, 2019 at Jernigan-Warren funeral home, with a grave side service to immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park located at 2301 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Village Baptist Church 906 S. McPherson Church Road, Fayetteville, NC 28303.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019