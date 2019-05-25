|
Gladys Kelley-Chalmers
Fayetteville—Gladys Kelley-Chalmers, 83, of 7715 S. Shield Dr, Fayetteville, NC and formerly of Paterson, NJ; passed away on Wednesday 15 May 2019 at her home.
Mrs Chalmers was born Nov 5, 1935 in Chesterfield ,SC. She was the youngest child and daughter of the late Rev Joseph Junious and Frances Gray-Kelley.
Mrs Chalmers was a loyal member of the American Teamsters Union and faithfully employed for many years with Universal Manufacturing of Paterson and Home Care Options Nursing Services, before retiring. She was awarded a certificate of dedication and appreciation for 20yrs service from 1992-2012. Gladys received her training from the Greater NJ Chapter of the Jewish Voc. Serv. of MetroWest NJ and Seton Hall Univ.
Gladys loved good food and socializing, enjoyed going on cruises and playing card games with family, and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. Her favorite song "cupid shuffle" that she renamed "downtown superman" could get everyone on their feet and dancing with her over and over again.
Gladys is proceeded in death by brothers Thomas, Walker, Bert, John, Jonas, William, and 3 sisters Lucille, Rebecca and JesseBelle Kelley.
She is survived by her nieces, Mae Kelley-Williams, Gail Kelley-Gill and nephew Cleveland Kelley and several grandnieces and grand nephews, great-grand nieces and grand nephews and even a few great-great grandnieces and nephews. Gladys also leaves behind so many other family members and beloved friends that her departure will be felt for a long while.
Rest in Heaven Gladys, We love you always.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 25 to May 26, 2019