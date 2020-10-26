Gladys Lenora Barnard
Fayetteville—Gladys Lenora Barnard,88, of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Heritage Place Assisted Living.
Gladys was born February 2, 1932 in Stuart, VA to the late Viola and Dewey Rakes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee Barnard and a brother, James Rakes.
She was a member of Fayetteville Advent Christian Church and a volunteer at Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center. Her favorite things in life were gardening and raising her children and grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
She is survived by her sons, Mike Barnard and wife Cynthia, Ken Barnard and wife Pamela, and Phil Barnard and wife Mary; daughter, Jeanette Herring and husband Gary; brothers, Ray and Everette Rakes; sisters, Lula Mae Dalton and Mary Jane Lumpkin; grandchildren, Jennifer, Kenny, Jonathan, Kristin, and Elizabeth; 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center, 1638 Owen Dr. Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.