|
|
Glen Thomas McClure
Fayetteville—Retired Army MSGT Glen Thomas McClure, 75, passed away in his residence on Wednesday, April 9, 2020.
Glen was born on October 17, 1944 to the late Charles McClure and Pearl Bennett in Kings County, California. He is preceded in death by one son, Charlie McClure; his sister, Ina McClure; his brother, George Buyense; and his beloved puppy, Maggie.
Glen enjoyed camping and fishing. He also was a great cook. He spent his early years designing and building pressure washers and installing drive through car washes. He later on drove as an OTR truck driver before medically retiring. He loved attending and showing his hit and miss engines at antique farm shows across North Carolina.
He was a devoted member of Lake Rim Baptist Church where he would always do anything asked of him. He was determined and could trouble shoot any electrical issues. He will be missed by many.
Glen leaves behind his wife, Lynn H. McClure; brothers, Neville Buyense, William "Bill" McClure and Jerry McClure; step-children, Gary Worley, Bobby Worley and Melissa Worley; and six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A public driveby visitation will be held at Adcock Funeral Home on Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 12:00 Noon till 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Bragg, NC at a later date.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020