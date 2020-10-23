1/1
Glenda Cheryl Babb
1937 - 2020
Glenda Cheryl Babb
Fayetteville—Glenda Babb passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
She is survived by five daughters, Larae Osborne and husband, Michael of Mesa, AZ., Melviny Birkla and husband, Larry of St. Pauls, NC., Allison Babb of Summerville, SC., Shannon Good of Gadsden, AL., and Jeri Knotts and husband, Keith of Fayetteville, NC.; two sons, Kenneth Babb and wife, Travis of Linden, NC. and Shane Good of Lillington, NC.; brother, Brad Bonar of Northern CA., fifteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.
She is preceded by her husband, Jerry Babb and daughter, Sylvia Nottingham.
Glenda was a devoted mother and friend to all.
A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
