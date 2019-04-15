Home

Glenda Lee Pleasants

Glenda Lee Pleasants Obituary
Glenda Lee Pleasants
Stedman—Glenda Lee Pleasants, 67 passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at her home.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday at Bethany Oasis Church, 7350 Maxwell Road, Stedman. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. Thursday at the church prior to the service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Warren Coolidge Lee & Julie Ward Lee; husband, Raymond Dexter Pleasants; brother, Phil Lee; and a granddaughter, Mckinsey Pleasants.
She is survived by sons, Tim Pleasants (Melissa) and Dewyane Pleasants; daughters, Darlene Locklear and Melissa Culbreth (Brian); brothers, Larry, Carnell, Terry & David Lee; sister, Brenda Lee; grandchildren, Joshua Pleasants, Rocky Pleasants (Brooke), Dwayne Pleasants, Toby Culbreth, Jacob Best, Desteny Elliott and Brianna Locklear; great granddaughter, Madison Grayson Russell; and a son-in-law, Ricky Locklear.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
