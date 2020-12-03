Glenn Bennett JohnsonHope Mills— Glenn Bennett Johnson 97 of Hope Mills passed away December 2, 2020.Born in Cumberland County she is the daughter of the late LeRoy and Sallie West Bennett. She was also preceded in death by her husband Stanley Johnson, Sr. and a son Stanley Johnson, Jr.She is survived by two sons, Randy Johnson and Mark Johnson; granddaughters, Angela Adams & husband Mike, Christy Suarez & husband Juan, grandsons, Keith Johnson & wife Xazil, Ryan Johnson and Garrett Johnson; great grandchildren, Juan, Braxton, Mason, Naiya, Aubrie, Natalia and Isaac; sisters, Betty Walters and Jonice McCaskill; special daughters-in-law, Tina Honey and Cathy Johnson.In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials be made to Cotton United Methodist Church 4514 Mill Street Hope Mills, NC 28348.The family would like to thank the staff of Hope Mills Retirement for the care they showed Mrs. Johnson.The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 pm Saturday December 5, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street.