|
|
Glenn Edgar "Ed" Hair, Jr.
Fayetteville —Glenn Edgar "Ed" Hair, Jr., the son of Eleanor Hair Weaver and the late Glenn Edgar Hair, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2 at UNC-Chapel Hill after a prolonged illness.
Ed was born in Fayetteville on Christmas Day 1970. He attended the Fayetteville Academy during elementary and middle schools, and graduated from Terry Sanford High School in 1990. After graduation, he studied psychology at Lewisburg College and VCU. Ed developed an interest in broadcasting during high school while working as a DJ in Spring Lake. He continued in radio broadcasting after he graduated, working at WFLB in Fayetteville and 3WV in Charlottesville, VA under the broadcast names Cruz Dallas and Dutch Holland. He enjoyed scuba diving and moved to Florida in 2010 to work as a diving instructor. In 2014, Ed moved to Denver Colorado to join the hospitality industry.
In addition to his family and friends, Ed's passions included radio, diving, writing, the Rocky Mountains, and his Rottweiler, Patronus.
Ed is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Glenn Edgar Hair, Sr. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Eleanor Hair Weaver and Dr. Roy Weaver, of Fayetteville; by two siblings, Marcus Allen "Allen" Hair II and his wife Tracy, of Cedar Creek, and Dr. Amy Leigh Tucker of Syracuse, NY; four nieces and nephews, Ashley Richey and daughter Vivian of Fayetteville; Jared Traylor of Bladen County; David "Chip" Caraway of Charlottesville, VA; and Alexandra Stewart, her husband Vaughn, and baby Finn of Derwood, MD.
Services will be held in the Chapel at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church on Saturday, June 8, at 12 noon. Family visitation will occur in the Gathering Hall at 11 a.m. prior to the service.
The family would like to express our deepest gratitude for the compassion and care provided by Ed's physicians in Fayetteville, Drs. Richard Serrano and Anthony Daniels; and his care team at UNC-Chapel Hill, led by Dr. Catherine Coombs and Dr. Thomas Shea.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the UNC-Cancer Center, 101 Manning Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514; or to Fayetteville Animal Protection Society, 3927 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville, NC, 28303.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 5 to June 6, 2019