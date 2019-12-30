Home

Gloria Alease Whitted

Gloria Alease Whitted Obituary
Gloria Alease Whitted
Fayetteville—Elder Gloria Alease Whitted, age 69 of 3826 Briargate Lane, departed this life Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4th at 1:00 p.m. at Evangelical House of God in Spring Lake. Burial will follow in Rockfish Memorial Park. Viewing Saturday 12:00 Noon to 1:00 p.m. at the church. She leaves to cherish her loving memories: daughters, Brenda Soles(Frankie), Thelene Smith-Davis(Deric), Aretha Jones- Moultrie(Ned); sister Brenda Haliburton, eight granchildren and three great grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Wiseman Mortuary Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
