Fayetteville—Elder Gloria Alease Whitted, age 69 of 3826 Briargate Lane, departed this life Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4th at 1:00 p.m. at Evangelical House of God in Spring Lake. Burial will follow in Rockfish Memorial Park. Viewing Saturday 12:00 Noon to 1:00 p.m. at the church. She leaves to cherish her loving memories: daughters, Brenda Soles(Frankie), Thelene Smith-Davis(Deric), Aretha Jones- Moultrie(Ned); sister Brenda Haliburton, eight granchildren and three great grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Wiseman Mortuary Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020