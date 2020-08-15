Gloria Flake Lockerman Salemburg— Gloria Flake Lockerman, 82, passed August 14, 2020. Graveside Service: Sunday, Aug. 16 at 2pm with Rev. Michael Shook officiating. Burial: Clinton Cemetery. Royal-Hall Funeral Home of Clinton.
Gloria was one of a kind...always willing to help someone during a death or what ever the reason for help. I loved and cherished her as a dear friend. She was a Christian lady and her love for the Lord did shine through her as she lived her life for Him. In my younger years I enjoy time at Core Sound with her. She is a true blue friend and will be sorely missed by everyone that knows her. Rest in peace Gloria! I love you.
Carol Ruth Nayor McCullen
Friend
