Gloria Flake Lockerman
Salemburg— Gloria Flake Lockerman, 82, passed August 14, 2020. Graveside Service: Sunday, Aug. 16 at 2pm with Rev. Michael Shook officiating. Burial: Clinton Cemetery. Royal-Hall Funeral Home of Clinton.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Clinton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Royal Hall Funeral Home
301 McKoy St.
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-4127
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
Gloria was one of a kind...always willing to help someone during a death or what ever the reason for help. I loved and cherished her as a dear friend. She was a Christian lady and her love for the Lord did shine through her as she lived her life for Him. In my younger years I enjoy time at Core Sound with her. She is a true blue friend and will be sorely missed by everyone that knows her. Rest in peace Gloria! I love you.
Carol Ruth Nayor McCullen
Friend
