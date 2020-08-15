Gloria was one of a kind...always willing to help someone during a death or what ever the reason for help. I loved and cherished her as a dear friend. She was a Christian lady and her love for the Lord did shine through her as she lived her life for Him. In my younger years I enjoy time at Core Sound with her. She is a true blue friend and will be sorely missed by everyone that knows her. Rest in peace Gloria! I love you.

Carol Ruth Nayor McCullen

Friend