Gloria Huffman

Gloria Huffman Obituary
Gloria Huffman
Spring Lake—Gloria Denise Johnson Huffman, 66, of Spring Lake, NC, passed away in her residence on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
She is survived by her special friend, Alton "Randy" Rhodes Jr., a son, Floyd O Huffman Jr., daughter, BeLinda K. Lambert, mother, Edna Honeycutt, brother, Murray Johnson, sister, Sheila White and grandsons, Nathan Huffman and Zack Huffman.
Funeral services will be held in the Chapel of Adcock Funeral Home on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Interment will immediately follow in Butler Cemetery in Autryville, N.C. A visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
