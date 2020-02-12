|
Gloria Jean Fish Pierce Gray
Fayetteville—Gloria Jean Fish Pierce Gray, 76 went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Jean surrendered her soul at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center surrounded by her love ones after battling a long term illness. Jean was born in Lee County, NC to Judd Almond Fish and Alice Mae Daniel. She was raised on a farm in Eureka Springs and attended high school at Fayetteville Senior High School.
Jean was twice a military wife who devoted her life to raising her family and serving the Lord and others as her husbands sacrificed to serve and protect our country. Like too many in our community, she suffered the loss of a spouse as a casualty of war.
Jean was a long time member at Faymont Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and worked with the Fellowship Committee and other ministries. Later in life she joined Village Baptist Church and was part of the Seekers Sunday School Class. She was a gracious woman of God and had the faith to know she would be in His hands. She loved the Lord and relied on Him daily.
Jean was preceded in death by both parents, her husband Charles Howard Gray Jr., and child Cynthia Gray. Left to cherish Jean's memory are her beloved Robert Preciado, husband Coy Pierce and her children, son Lance Gray and wife Beth of Fayetteville, NC, son Eric Gray of Fayetteville, NC, daughter Andrea Seeley and husband Perry of San Antonio, Texas, daughter Sharon Pierce and Alan Campbell of Fayetteville, NC, and son Coy Jr of Charlotte, NC. She also left behind her most cherished grandchildren, Caroline Parker and husband Brandon, Anna Gray, Alyson Ankney, Christian Pierce, Alexander Ankney and Ruby Levy, and great grandchild Mason Parker.
A celebration of life and love is scheduled for Friday February 14, 2020 at Village Baptist Church. Visitation is from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and service at 2:00 p.m. in the main sanctuary. A private family burial will follow at a later time.
