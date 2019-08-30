|
Gloria Jean Lowery
Fayetteville—Gloria Jean Lowery, 74, of Fayetteville passed away on August 29, 2019.
Born in the mountains of West Virginia, one of 13 children. Gloria married the love of her life Clyde Lowery, and they settled in North Carolina, where they raised six children. Gloria and Clyde celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary last month. She was a fiery woman known affectionately by many nicknames -- chief among them Jean, "Granny", and Gertrude or "Gert" -- given by the many, many people who loved her. She will be sorely missed.
Gloria was preceded in death by her children, Wade and Daniel Clyde; son-in-law, Benny Traylor; daughter-in-law, Lisa Lowery; father and mother, Wade and Mable Dillon; and siblings, Junior, Joanna, Cora, Louise, Veda, Kathyrine, and Omie.
Gloria is survived by her husband Clyde Lowery; children, Rosalie Traylor, Kimberly Gebert, and Matthew Lowery; siblings Raymond Dillon, Richard Dillon, Jack Dillon, and Judy Cassidy; grandchildren Adam, Sarah, Hannah, Rachel, Seth, Kirsten, Matthew, Linda, Abby, and Sophie; and great-grandchildren, Abe, Benny, Vera, Maren, Soteria, Hugh, Ellis, Perry, Gemma, Cora, Henry, Bear, and Evie!
Saturday, August 31, the family will receive friends from 11:00am at their home on Horner Drive and from 6 to 8pm at The Church of the Bridegroom, 2600 Sedgfield Dr., Fayetteville, NC.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm Sunday, September 1 at The Church of the Bridegroom with Brother Charles Young officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakridge Cemetery in St. Pauls, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019