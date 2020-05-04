|
|
Golda Mae Hardee Page
Fayetteville—Golda Mae Hardee Page, 83, of Fayetteville passed away Saturday May 2, 2020 at her residence.
She was born September 17, 1936 to the late Starrie Mae Blackmon Hardee and Earl Wayne Hardee. Golda was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Mack Page, Sr.
Golda was a long term member of Hollandale Advent Christian Church in Spring Lake and was a member of Freedom Baptist Church in Fayetteville at the time of her passing. She loved to play bridge and was a member of the Blue Street Bridge Club and Duplicate Bridge Club at Kiwanis of Fayetteville.
Golda is survived by two daughters Brenda Parrish Lee and husband Tony of Fayetteville and Lynn Page Autry and husband Wayne of Stedman; three sons Connie Fred Parrish and wife Susie of Eastover,Bobby Mack Page, Jr and wife Connie of Eastover, and Wayne Page and wife Pam of Wake Forest; ten grandchildren Candace Cain, Allison Justice, Ryan Parrish, Michael Lee, Dusty Lobdale, Mary Brennan Page, Patrick Page, Riley Page, Kim Page, and Wendy Higgins; twelve great-grandchildren; a sister Ruth Tart of Fayetteville; a brother Sherrill Hardee of Lumberton.
A drive in service will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Freedom Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. A viewing will be held at the church from 10-11 prior to the service.
In Lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Baptist Church 2115 Middle Road Fayetteville, NC 28312.
Online condolences may be made at http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 4 to May 5, 2020