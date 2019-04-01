Services Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910) 483-1331 Gordon David "Bud" Boose

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Gordon David "Bud" Boose

Fayetteville—Gordon David "Bud" Boose of Fayetteville NC died peacefully on March 29, 2019. He was born September 7, 1930 in Philadelphia Pennsylvania to Gordon and Lucy Boose. Growing up in Philadelphia, he met his wife Nancy Whelihan.

In 1954, Bud graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point NY and married Nancy upon graduation. They were married for 51 years until Nancy's death February 20, 2005.

In 1957, after transferring to the Ordinance Corps, he attended graduate school at Purdue University and then completed the Nuclear Weapons Specialist Course at Sandia Base, New Mexico. Next followed three years as Company Commander of Ordinance Companies in Germany. Captain Boose returned to the United States to attend Ordnance Officer's Advanced Course, and upon graduation in 1962 was named Aide-de-Camp to the Deputy Commanding General of Combat Developments Command at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. He later participated in Project OREGON TRAIL, an exhaustive analysis of tactical nuclear war.

Then a Major, in 1965 he was assigned as Chief of the Ordnance Advisory Team in Danang, Vietnam. The following year he attended the Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Graduating in 1967, he moved to the Pentagon for duty as a program and budget analyst for the Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics. In 1970, he reported to the 82d Airborne Division and served successively as Executive Officer of the Division of Support Command, and Commander of the 782d Maintenance Battalion.

Following a one-year duty as Chief, Logistics Assistance Office, Korea, he was assigned to the US Army Logistics Center, Fort Lee, Virginia. Duties there included Chief of the Doctrine and Literature Division and Chief of the International Logistics Office. Colonel Boose graduated from the Army War College in 1976.

In February 1977, he reported to Readiness Region III as Ordinance Coordinator, assuming additional responsibilities as chief, Combat Support Branch, and Chemical Coordinator. His awards include the Legion of Merit (W/1 OLC), the Bronze Star Medal, The Meritorious Service Medal (1 OLC), and several other US and foreign decorations. He has also earned the Senior Parachutist's Badge and the Army General Staff Identification Badge.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Whelihan Boose, his parents Gordon and Ennis Boose; Lucy Boland Boose; sisters Gail and Candy,

Surviving are his daughters Pamela Boose; Debbie (Boose) Charboneau and husband Larry, grandsons Michael, Matt and Joe. Son Michael Boose and wife Donna and grandchildren Michael Boose and wife Laura; Brad Broose; Jessica Boose, Justin White, Jenna (Boose) Hudson and husband Blake, and great grandsons Cameron, Tyler and Coleman. Also surviving: sisters Delores Friel and Lucy Banham, Karyn (Boose) Spreeman; bother Robert Boose and countless nieces, nephews, in-laws and outlaws.

Bud and Nancy loved times with family, travel and helping others. After retirement from the military, Bud was an educator for the Hillsborough County Florida Schools. To be closer to family, Bud and Nancy "re-retired" to Fayetteville, NC and became active in the Red Cross, Womack Army Medical Center, Camelia Club, West Point Society and others.

The family wishes to thank his caregivers at the North Carolina State Veterans Home. Memorials may be given to the in his name. A private family service will be held with plans for a future celebration of life memorial.

Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301 Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 1 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries