Gordon Lee O'Briant Jr.
Fayetteville—Gordon Lee O'Briant Jr. (Jimmy) of Fayetteville, NC entered the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 surrounded by his family and devoted wife, Joe Ann. He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Lee O'Briant Sr., his mother, Violet Scott O'Briant, and his sister, Judy O'Briant Beck. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, his best friend and the love of his life, Joe Ann Hathaway O'Briant; his four children, his pride and joy: Lynn Bass and husband O.C., Sandra Strickland and husband Mike, Sheri Smith and husband Jonathan, and Gordon Lee O'Briant III and wife Shawna. He is survived by eleven grandchildren: Jennifer and Brad Nash, William and Emily Bass, Brittany and Adam Craven, Abby and Ben Peterson, Colby and Hannah Strickland, Rachel, Caleb, Emily, and Jacob O'Briant, and Caden and Connor Smith. He is also survived by five great grandchildren: Brady, Violet, and Lillian Nash, Aubrey Craven, and Emma Bass. Jimmy loved his Lord, wife, children, family, church, and friends. He was born in Durham, NC on September 11, 1937 and was raised in Sanford, NC. He was a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill's School of Pharmacy in 1960 and was an avid Tarheel fan. He moved to Fayetteville in 1965 where he was a pharmacist at Cape Fear Valley Hospital for 40 years and was the Director of Pharmacy for 27 years. He was a charter member of Village Drive Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. His love of photography and traveling are evident in photographs displayed throughout his home, but his love of family was far greater. Our annual family beach trip was highly anticipated and his den is a devoted "Ram's Den" that would regularly house many, many family members to cheer on his beloved Tarheels. No matter how much he loved the Heels, he loved his family even more fiercely. He was his grandkids biggest fan and he was front and center for all of their events. To know Jimmy, Papa, Daddy was to love him and his legacy will continue through those who knew him best. He will be forever cherished. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Village Baptist Church Building Fund.
A visitation at 2 p.m. with a service following at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28th at Village Baptist Church in Fayetteville, with Dr. Bruce Martin officiating.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019