Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Oasis Bethany Church of God
7350 Maxwell Road
Stedman, NC
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Oasis Bethany Church of God
7350 Maxwell Road,
Stedman, NC
Grace Bunce Matthews

Grace Bunce Matthews Obituary
Grace Bunce Matthews
Stedman—Mrs. Grace Bunce Matthews, 91 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00pm Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Oasis Bethany Church of God, 7350 Maxwell Road, Stedman, officiating will be Pastor Jeff Burkhardt, Pastor George McLaughlin and Pastor Craig Autry. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 2:50pm Sunday at the church prior to the service.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence A. Bunce and Ada Strickland Bunce; husband, John Matthews; and brothers, Eldon, Odell, Eldridge, Myron and Leon Bunce.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Autry & husband, Bill; grandchildren, Craig Autry & wife, Lisa and Jason Autry & wife, Lisa; and great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Klaybrin, Gabriele, Mason and Asher Autry.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
