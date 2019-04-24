|
Dr. Grace Curry Black
Fayetteville—Dr. Grace Curry Black, age 96, of Fayetteville departed this life Thursday April 18, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 12:00 Noon at College Heights Presbyterian Church. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon with the AKA Ceremony beginning at 11:15 a.m. at the church. Burial: Lafayette Memorial Park.
Joining the faculty at Fayetteville State University in 1963, she guided the Business program from an Area to a Division and to a School of Business and Economics with the development of six under-graduate degree programs and the Master of Business Administration program. She served as Dean of the School. She along with her faculty developed and implemented the School of Business and Economics building, and a street entrance to the new building on campus was named the Grace Black Circle. She also established two national honor societies to recognize student achievement Pi Omega Pi and Delta Mu Delta societies in Business Education and Business Administration. She engaged in many activities and programs with her faculty and students. She retired from Fayetteville State University in 1992. She was a Life Member and Diamond Soror of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories: two sons; Michael Black (Devora) and David Allen Black (Ellen) and; four grandchildren; Courtney Black, Michelle Black, David Black, Jr. and Michael Black, Jr., one great grandchild; Taylor Doby, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held on Friday, April 26th from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Wiseman Mortuary.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019