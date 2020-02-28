|
|
Grace Giles Surles
Linden—Grace Giles Surles, 89, of Linden made her journey home to our Lord on Thursday February 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neill Surles and by her son, Jeffrey Surles. She leaves behind her daughters, Kathy Jones (Paul), Janet Hagwood (Scott), her daughter in law Julie Parker Surles and one sibling, Jessie Giles Silber. Her grandchildren are Matthew Jones (Lindsay), Michael Jones, Kristen Wood, Rebecca Hackett (Nicky), Tyler Jones and Neill Surles. She was also blessed with four great grandchildren. Mrs. Surles was a long-time teacher in the Cumberland County School System. She was active in her church and within the Linden community. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Sardis Presbyterian Church, 4654 Linden Road, Linden, NC, with Rev. Joseph Hester officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sardis Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund P.O. Box 99, Linden, NC 28356.
Arrangements by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020