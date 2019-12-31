|
Grace (Johnson) Smith
Roseboro—Grace J. Smith, 83, of Roseboro, NC passed away on December 28, 2019. She was born on December 16,1936 in Sampson county, NC to Norman and Elois (Horne) Johnson.
Grace is survived by three sons, Scooter and Gene Smith of Roseboro, NC; Stephen Smith and wife Rebecca of Roseboro, NC; sister in law, Mrs. J.B. Johnson of Lumberton, NC; five grandchildren, Allison Stout and husband Ian of Conway, SC; Holly Smith of Myrtle Beach, SC; Matthew Smith and wife Lydia of Fayetteville, NC; Zack Smith and Levi Smith of Roseboro, NC.
She also leaves behind three great grandchildren, Addison Stalker of Villa Rica, GA; Barrett Stout and Grady Stout of Conway, SC and many special friends across the country.
A service will be held Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 at 11:00 at the Evergreen Baptist Church, 9626 Highway 210, Autryville, NC 28318.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020