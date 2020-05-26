|
Grady Floyd Jackson
Hope Mills—Grady Floyd Jackson, 94, of Hope Mills, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at NC State Veterans Nursing Home in Fayetteville.
Born in Robeson County, he was the son of the late Floyd and Ella Cain Jackson. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Garner Jackson, son, Ricky Jackson, and grandson, Matthew Jackson.
From 1944 to 1946, he served in the United States Army where he earned the rank of Private First Class. During his service, he was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and Army Occupation Medal.
He is survived by his daughter, Hilda Jackson Cash and husband David of Hope Mills; son, Floyd Allen Jackson and wife Barbara of Raleigh; grandchildren, Stephanie Cash Barber and husband Pat of Charlotte, Trish Jackson of Raleigh, Chad Jackson of Evansville, IN, and Michael Cash of Hope Mills; and two great grandchildren, Brooks and Cash Barber, both of Charlotte.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. A graveside service will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the at .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 26 to May 27, 2020