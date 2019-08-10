Home

Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-3181

Graham Allen Monroe


1976 - 2019
Graham Allen Monroe Obituary
Graham Allen Monroe
Fayetteville—Graham Allen Monroe, 42, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Allen was a gifted artist and musician. He graduated from high school at the NC School of the Arts with a degree in visual arts. He received an associates degree from Miller Mott Technical College in massage therapy.
He is survived by his parents, Gin and Zan Monroe of New Bern; his brother, Lindsay and Allen's significant other, Sara Lowe Dummond, both of Fayetteville.
His memorial service will be held at 11:30 on Saturday, August 17th at Croatan Presbyterian Church, 6375 US Highway 70 East, New Bern.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Croatan Presbyterian Church Building Fund or to a .
Arrangements are entrusted to Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory, New Bern, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
