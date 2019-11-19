|
Captain Grant Franklin Cleverley
Fayetteville—Captain Grant Franklin Cleverley was born May 15, 1941, in Toronto, Canada to Alfred and Aileen Cleverley. They moved to Detroit, MI during his youth.
Captain Cleverley was a combat veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned over 20 medals and service awards, including the Purple Heart and the Armed Forces Bronze Star Medal with Valor. He served as an enlisted soldier for 14 years before he was battlefield commissioned to an officer. He retired in 1980 after serving nearly 25 years which included assignments with the 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Corps, and Special Forces.
Captain Cleverley spent his years after retirement serving as an active leader in both the Fayetteville and North Carolina Bowling Associations. Though an avid bowler throughout his life, participating on his high school team and even on the 3rd US Army Bowling Team at Fort Knox; his involvement and commitment grew significantly as he served as president both locally and at the state level. He was eventually honored as a Hall of Fame Bowler and Lifetime Member of the Fayetteville Bowling Association. In addition, he was a valuable volunteer to the Cumberland County Schools, serving to support students and teachers.
Captain Cleverley is survived by his wife, Beverly Cleverley; his four children, Stan Cleverley, Kelly Melvin, JoAnne Holland, and John Dixon and their spouses; his brother, James Cleverley of MI; his two half-sisters, Rose Rowe and Patricia Sofcheck-Cleverley; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother PFC William C. Cleverley, and his sister Annie Cleverley.
Captain Grant Franklin Cleverley will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors, date and time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers or food, the family has requested donations be made In Honor of Captain Cleverley to the US Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum to help fund a Memorial Paver.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019