Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138

Gregory Jones


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Jones Obituary
Gregory Jones
Fayetteville—Mr. Gregory Scott Jones, 56 of Fayetteville passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2:00 PM at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with Bishop Ellis Autry officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Cemetery in Autryville. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 1:50 PM on Sunday at the funeral home.
Mr. Jones was a native of Cumberland County, the son of the late Charles Lee and Swannie Belle Faircloth Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley K. Jones of the home; two sons, Gregory S. Jones, II of Accident, MD and Kevin Lee Jones of Mt. Savage, MD; sister, Donna Lathrop of Salisbury; brother, Kenneth Jones of Autryville; seven grandchildren, Haylee Jones, Lylee Jones, Elle Mae Jones, Parker Jones, Grayson Jones, Tommy Heckler and Joby Heckler.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now