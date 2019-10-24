|
Gregory Jones
Fayetteville—Mr. Gregory Scott Jones, 56 of Fayetteville passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2:00 PM at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with Bishop Ellis Autry officiating. Burial will follow in the Johnson Cemetery in Autryville. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 1:50 PM on Sunday at the funeral home.
Mr. Jones was a native of Cumberland County, the son of the late Charles Lee and Swannie Belle Faircloth Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley K. Jones of the home; two sons, Gregory S. Jones, II of Accident, MD and Kevin Lee Jones of Mt. Savage, MD; sister, Donna Lathrop of Salisbury; brother, Kenneth Jones of Autryville; seven grandchildren, Haylee Jones, Lylee Jones, Elle Mae Jones, Parker Jones, Grayson Jones, Tommy Heckler and Joby Heckler.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019