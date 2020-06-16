Gregory McNair
Sacramento, CA— Gregory McNair, 65, passed June 7, 2020. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Wiseman Mortuary ChapelBurial: McNeil Cemetery Cedar Creek. Wiseman Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 22, 2020.