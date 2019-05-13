|
|
Grover Green
Fayetteville—Grover Green passed away at home in Fayetteville, NC on May 09, 2019 at the age of 88.
Mr. Green is predeceased by his wife Dorothy "Dot" Green, sisters Lib and Dorothy, brothers, Jim, Bob, and Jackie.
Grover is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Elaine Blanchard and her husband Jimmy of Hope Mills, NC; son Robert Green and his wife Flora of Chesapeake, VA; son David Green and his wife Marlyn of Bremerton, WA; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 2 great – great grandchildren.
Born in Alma, NC on April 19, 1931, he served in the United States Navy from 1951-1954 before working at Pope Air Force Base for 30 years. Additionally, he was a volunteer fire fighter at Lafayette Village Fire Station No. 7.
An avid Duke fan, golfer and hunter, Grover served as a marshal at Baywood Golf Club.
The visitation will be held at Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services, 4721 Dunrobin Drive, Hope Mills, NC 28348, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 202 Hope Mills Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28304 on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Maxton, NC.
Condolences may be left at pinecrestfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 13 to May 14, 2019