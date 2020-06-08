U.S. Army Ret. 1SG Guy Edward Harris
Fayetteville, NC—Guy Edward Harris
July 24, 1931 – June 3, 2020
Guy Edward Harris of Jasper, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at the age of 88.
He was born July 24, 1931 in Jasper, Tennessee, to the late Louis Harris and the late Zetta Crabtree Harris.
Guy served 22 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a First Sergeant in 1972. He was a combat veteran serving in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. Guy was the recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals. After his military service he worked on Fort Bragg in the Housing Division for 20 years. In later years he enjoyed woodworking, spending time with his grandchildren and traveling around town going to yard sales with his Army buddies.
In addition to his parents, his loving wife of 43 years, Erna Augustus Klubertanz Harris passed away July 15, 1998, preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his three brothers, Louis Ross Harris, Al Harris, Clio Harris and two sisters, Naomi Anderson and Juanita Long.
Guy is survived by two sons and three daughters, Frank Harris of Oak Island, North Carolina, Roger Harris of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Evelyn Polston of Loganville, Georgia, Bobbie Ann Scott of Navarre Beach, Florida and Billie Jo Schultz of Elmwood, Illinois. Besides his five children he is survived by 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, June 13 at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service at 610 Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 12:45 to 1:45 at Sullivan's Highland.
Interment will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens with a graveside service at 3 pm.
In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made in memory of Guy Edward Harris to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory, of Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.