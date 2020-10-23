MSGT (Ret) Guy Jividen, Jr.Fayetteville—MSGT (Ret) Guy Winford Jividen, Jr. USAF, age 77 of Fayetteville, passed away, Wednesday, October 21, 2020.Guy was born July 21, 1943 in Nitro, West Virginia, son of the late Guy Winford Jividen, Sr. and Clarcia Tribble Jividen. He retired as a United States Air Force Master Sergeant, serving many years in the Pentagon for the Joint Chief of Staff. He later joined the sales team of JC Penney. He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and loved traveling to visit family. Guy will be remembered as a devoted husband, brother, uncle and friend.He is survived by his wife, Joyce Reese Jividen of the home; sisters, Judy Crago of Paradise, WV, Marjorie Faulknier, Belinda Saffel, both of Nitro, WV, along with a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.Services with military honors will be held at graveside on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Laurinburg Memorial Park, Laurinburg, NC. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at graveside.