Paye Funeral Home & Memorial Chapel
515 Murchison Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-4290
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
St. Joseph Episcopal Church
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Episcopal Church

Gwendolyn Taylor Hodges


1928 - 2019
Gwendolyn Taylor Hodges Obituary
Gwendolyn Taylor Hodges
Fayetteville—Funeral Service and Viewing will be held Saturday, September 21st at St. Joseph Episcopal Church. Viewing in the Parrish Hall 12:30-1:30 PM. Service follows at 2:00 PM in the chapel.
She was born October 31st, 1928 Harrisburg PA., the second daughter of Patrick and Beula Taylor. She is survived by three sisters, Jacqueline Gunning (Preston), Jean Beasley, and Brenda Kelly (Tony). After graduating from High School, she attended Tuskegee, graduating in 1959.
She ran track, elected Ms Tuskegee in 1945-50, and was a charter line member of Gamma Tau Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She also met her husband, Thomas Harold Hodges of 63 years. They are the parents of six children, Gail Hodges Robinson, (Clif) , Cheryl Hodges Treco (Mel), Thomas H. Hodges, Jr. (Janice), Wanda Hodges Holloway (John), James P. Hodges (Aida), Michael C. Hodges. They have 11 grandchildren,10 great great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She and Tom were members of St Joseph Episcopal Church for 44 years, where she was the first female to serve as Sr, Warden for 20 years. She will be truly missed. Paye Funeral Home & Cremations-910 483-4290
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
