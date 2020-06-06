H. Dolph BerryFayetteville—H. Dolph Berry, prominent Fayetteville attorney, dedicated servant to the community, patron of many charities, and devoted father, partner, and friend, died June 5, 2020. He was 85 years old.Born on July 13, 1934, Berry was the sixth son of the late Rev. John W. Berry and Lila Woodson Berry.Born in Whiteville, N.C., Berry lived there until his family moved to Wilson, N.C., and then to Fayetteville, N.C. where the Berry family permanently settled. Berry attended Fayetteville High School where he was a football stand-out, earning him a scholarship to play football for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Berry graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1952 and went on to attend UNC-CH where his football career abruptly ended in a pre-season injury. Berry remained in school where he studied communications and broadcasting, skills he would apply years later as a play by play, and color commentator, for Terry Sandford football games and in front of countless juries in a courtroom.After graduating from UNC-CH in 1956, he went into military service, joining the U.S. Army, where he served two years active duty, two years active reserve, and two years standby reserve. While completing his service, he met and married his late wife Jane W. Berry in Honolulu, HI. There, they had their first daughter, Beth.Berry decided to embark on a career in law, attending law school at UNC-CH and earning his Juris Doctor degree in 1962. He was a recipient of The Order of the Coif, a distinction of academic excellent for students of law.Upon graduation, Berry returned to Fayetteville where he entered his first law practice with Charles Rose Jr. At that time, his family expanded with the birth of a second daughter, Brenna.Berry would go on to work with many other Fayetteville attorneys such as Bob Caudle, Wade Byrd, and his late brother Doran J. Berry. He spent the last years of his law career in solo practice often assisting other attorneys who recognized his near 60 years of invaluable legal expertise.Additionally, Berry served as Solicitor of the Fayetteville City Recorder's Court, President of the Cumberland County Bar Association, Twelfth Judicial Bar, Cumberland County Mental Health Advisory Board, Cumberland County Industrial Development Commission, Counsel for the North Carolina Conference of the PHC, and President (twice) and Chairman of the Board of Highland Country Club. Finally, and most importantly, he served as the Town Attorney for Falcon, N.C. with an annual retainer's fee of what Berry jokingly quipped as a "mess of collards." Falcon is the home of Falcon Children's Home, a place that was very dear to his late mother, Lila. Berry's service to the town, and the children's home, was both in philanthropy and in memoriam to Lila.Berry is preceded in death by his brothers Ronald D. Berry, Doran J. Berry, James O. Berry, Francis K. Berry, and only sister Joann Berry Blascak.Berry is survived by Lynn Breeden, who Berry once wrote is "the most beautiful, gentle, loving, caring soulmate, caretaker, and partner." Additionally, he is survived by two brothers, John Elwood Berry of Rocky Mount, N.C. and Beverly H. Berry of Fayetteville. He is also survived by sister-in-law - wife of late brother Francis – Sally Berry of Southern Pines, N.C. Finally, Berry is survived by his daughter Beth Berry of Cary, her children Joann and Benjamin Crawford of Raleigh, N.C. and daughter Brenna Lila Jane Berry – Stewart, and husband Bruce, also of Raleigh.The number of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and other extended family members that are, as Berry once noted, "strewn in Berry patches" throughout the country, are too numerous to name here. But, be sure, he knows every one of them.In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Falcon Children's Home's Lila Woodson Berry Scholarship Fund or other charity of your choosing.The family will be sure to announce a future date for a memorial service when all can gather to celebrate his extraordinary life.