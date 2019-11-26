|
|
Hamilton Polk
Underwood, III
Fayetteville—The eldest son of Hamilton Jr. and Henrietta Underwood, Hamilton was born and raised in Fayetteville. He moved to Atlanta to attend Georgia State University, where studying Music Business while working part-time jobs at a popular record store and photo shop solidified his love for music and newfound excitement for recording and audio equipment, which would become his lifelong interest.
At a vibrant time in the city, Hamilton became deeply involved in the music and broadcasting scene. As a student he had worked on-air and behind-the-scenes for the school station, which later led to his radio show, The Roots Of Rock. During this time he designed and established his own recording and sound studio, and was chosen to participate in the Grammy Awards and toured Europe with the Georgia State jazz band.
He began designing and custom-installing sound equipment and creating studio spaces for musicians and voice actors, as well as working for a business that sold blank recording media and audio equipment to artists and studios. Over time he became known as an audio and sound equipment expert. Musicians, performers, studio and business owners throughout the Southeast sought him out for help and advice. Elite homes and mansions in Atlanta had the benefit of being custom wired by Underwood Audio for glorious music. In later years, ministers and faith organizations were thankful for his help in crafting and recording their message.
Hamilton Underwood is admired and loved by all who had the privilege of knowing him well, for his amazing humor and spirit, honesty, kindness and his faith in God which informed every thought and action. He succeeded beyond measure in every way that matters on Earth; by pursuing his passions to excellence, loving and being loved, and living every day in a spirit of grace and forgiveness. He was married for over 25 years to the love of his life, Laurel. After a long and heroic struggle with Parkinson's Disease he is with God. He will be dearly missed.
In respect to his deep pride in his Scottish heritage, a memorial service with bagpiper will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2 P.M. at Highland Presbyterian Church with Pastor Chip Stapleton officiating. Those attending are invited to wear Scottish attire or plaid. Donations in his memory are appreciated and may be made to ; dedicated to finding a cure and offering improved therapies to those living with Parkinson's today.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019