Hampton Burgess
Ramseur—Hampton Burgess, 80, of Ramseur, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Funeral Services, 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at East Side Baptist Church, Asheboro.
Officiating, Rev. Troy Carter.
Burial, Kildee Wesleyan Church Cemetery, Ramseur.
Hampton was born in February of 1939, the fifth of seven children, he learned love and hard work at an early age. At the age of 18, he joined the Marine Corps. He loved everything about the Marines, keeping the United States of America the strongest nation in the world, supporting biblical values, and maintaining a strong and able military. His strong traditional values were reflected in his desire to serve God and his country. He was a quiet man, but he was strong minded and was not afraid to say what he believed to be right.
After being honorably discharged from the Marines, he returned home to help his father on the farm. In the winter, he would go to Florida so he could continue his art of bricklaying. After marrying, he and his wife of 46 years moved to Florida to work full time in the masonry business. Over the years, his father became ill, and Hampton and his wife moved them back to Ramseur and cared for him until his passing.
Later, Hampton became a rural carrier for the Ramseur post office. He used to tell his wife, "compared to laying brick, this is like taking candy from a baby." He took pride in his work and was determined to do the job right, and on time. He also respected and looked out for his patrons. He enjoyed putting up mailboxes and numbering them for friends and fellow community members. His mail carrier motto was, "Get the mail out!"
His other motto was "WORK." He didn't care much for free time for work was what he loved, and work was what he did up until the last nine days of his life. He was asked once why he didn't want to play golf or fish, and his answer was, "I like to lay brick."
He was a devoted husband and told his wife every day, "I love you. You're my favorite everything."
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover Sr. and Lola Macon Burgess, brothers, Franklin Burgess, Boyd Burgess, Grover C. Burgess Jr., and sister, Blanche Sigmon Mitchum.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Jo Burgess, of the home, and his sisters, Clarice Chriscoe, and husband, Harvey, of Ramseur, Faye Cox, and husband, Loyd, of Asheboro, and many nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements by Loflin Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ramseur.
Memorials may be made to Kildee Wesleyan Church, c/o Harvey Chriscoe, 7317 Burgess Kivett Road, Ramseur, NC 27316.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020