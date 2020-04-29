|
Hannelore Ingrid Huggins
Fayetteville—Hannelore Ingrid Huggins, 78, of Fayetteville, NC, loving mother of 4, reunited with her husband on April 23rd, 2020 after a valorous battle with cancer. At the time of her death she was at home surrounded by the love of her children and the knowledge that she lived a good and purposeful life.
Hanna, as she was widely known, was born on February 1, 1942 to Josef and Hanna Baumann of Berlin, Germany. She was a realtor by trade and a dedicated Special Forces wife. Hanna embodied what it meant to be an American, generous, kind, and hardworking; and combined those qualities with her German traits of strength and perseverance. Hanna was a loving mother and a role model to her children; and to those she encountered, a committed friend.
Hanna's impish, yet steadfast ways, will be forever missed. Her insistence on looking at the positives in people and the world will not end with her passing. She would like us to know she is dancing with Sam again, probably to Nat King Cole's, It's a Wonderful World, and to remind us that "I know in my heart that man is good. That what is right will always eventually triumph. And there's purpose and worth to each and every life." -Ronald Reagan
Hannelore is preceded in death by her parents, and the love of her life Samuel O. Huggins. She will be forever missed by her four children Coty, Sam, Renate and Johanna, and her sister Renate Wuerz of Germany, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and many dear friends.
Family and friends will be celebrating her life Saturday afternoon May 9, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. with a service at Reeves Funeral Home, Hope Mills, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020