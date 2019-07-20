|
|
Hannelore Johanna Ferguson-Smith
Fayetteville—Hannelore Johanna Ferguson-Smith, 81, of Fayetteville, NC died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
She is formerly of Bavaria, Germany.
Lore was loved for her warmth, kindness and gentle humor by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, James Douglas Davidson, Sr of the home; stepdaughter, Ann Blaine Davidson and stepson, James Douglas Davidson, Jr, all of Fayetteville, NC.
Private family services will be held.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 20 to July 21, 2019